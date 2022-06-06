Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Balchem were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,908,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,804,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Balchem by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Balchem by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,599,000 after purchasing an additional 39,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Balchem by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 38,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $125.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.66. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $174.29.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $228.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.25.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

