Commerce Bank Buys 1,868 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,193,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 133,112 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $3,018,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

