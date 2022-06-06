Eaton Vance Management Purchases 303 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Celanese by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CE. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.81.

NYSE:CE opened at $156.83 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $132.26 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

