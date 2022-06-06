Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,390 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.10% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 44.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,833,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,770,000 after purchasing an additional 179,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX opened at $41.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

