Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $65.64 Million Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,379,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $65,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,518,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,429,000 after purchasing an additional 255,497 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,795,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,537,000 after acquiring an additional 100,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,862,000 after acquiring an additional 279,909 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,085,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after acquiring an additional 117,070 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 517,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 125,900 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CEQP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $29.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. This is a boost from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently -204.69%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

