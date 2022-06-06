Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 136,183 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Qiagen worth $35,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Qiagen by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,735 shares in the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth about $60,939,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,793,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth about $24,926,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Qiagen by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,971,000 after purchasing an additional 417,408 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

QGEN opened at $45.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $41.32 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $628.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.95 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

