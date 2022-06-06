PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,190,521 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 353,484 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.30% of PDC Energy worth $204,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 858,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PDC Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,429,773 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,744,000 after buying an additional 116,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PDC Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,278,537 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $62,366,000 after buying an additional 64,688 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,162 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $53,081,000 after buying an additional 33,180 shares during the last quarter.

PDCE opened at $83.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.79.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

In other news, Director Pamela R. Butcher bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $63,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,008 shares in the company, valued at $128,331.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $163,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,201 shares in the company, valued at $31,934,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,845. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

