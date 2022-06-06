State Street Corp Buys 352,512 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,335,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Avient were worth $187,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth $199,711,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth $9,202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,685,000 after purchasing an additional 125,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avient by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,256 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 437,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 103,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of AVNT opened at $50.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average of $51.55. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.40%.

Avient Profile (Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

