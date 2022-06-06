Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,542,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,520 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Vistra worth $35,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 8.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,204,000 after buying an additional 1,026,364 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $175,101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,813,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,501,000 after purchasing an additional 280,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,456,000 after purchasing an additional 146,651 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,432 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $25.85 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.95%.

In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 9,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 268,201 shares in the company, valued at $6,973,226. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,383,255 shares of company stock valued at $112,730,782. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

