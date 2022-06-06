Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 51,045 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $64,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $1,076,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,525,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $335,679,000 after buying an additional 257,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

NYSE DLB opened at $77.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.19. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $104.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

