Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,326 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 69,816 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $12,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIO. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,531.49.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $74.86 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

