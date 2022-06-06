State Street Corp Sells 480,297 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,399,816 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 480,297 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $199,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Matador Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

MTDR opened at $62.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.26.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $565.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.97 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 3.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

