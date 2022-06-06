Eaton Vance Management Cuts Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,664 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.11% of Hanesbrands worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 546.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573,173 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $183,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,253 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1,866.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,816 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 942.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,163,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $29,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $11.79 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 45.80%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.
Hanesbrands Profile (Get Rating)
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
