State Street Corp Decreases Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,137,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,609,606 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.19% of Hanesbrands worth $186,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 546.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573,173 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $183,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,253 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1,866.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,816 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 942.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,163,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,172,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $20.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.