Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,109,576 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 6.14% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $187,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.65 per share, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,246.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $975,525. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $55.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.09 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

