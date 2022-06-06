State Street Corp Increases Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

State Street Corp increased its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 210.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,296,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,589,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $201,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $376,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,884,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,627,000 after purchasing an additional 231,135 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,183,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,553,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,128,000 after buying an additional 560,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCID stock opened at 18.67 on Monday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of 13.25 and a 1 year high of 57.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 20.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 11.45.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The company had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 55.56 million. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LCID shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 34.17.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

