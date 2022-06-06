Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,842 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,499 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.0% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $64,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.69.

MSFT opened at $270.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $246.44 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

