Stewart Asset Management LLC Has $5.36 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stewart Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,928 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.9% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $270.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.92 and its 200-day moving average is $301.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $246.44 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

