Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stake Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 440,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,584 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $34,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 401,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $2,097,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Henry Schein by 1,360.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Henry Schein by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $84.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.57.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

