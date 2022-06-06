Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.3% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,131,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,148 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,795,295,000 after purchasing an additional 759,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,361,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.38 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.85 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.41 and its 200-day moving average is $164.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

