GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $268,000 Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,948 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $1,348,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,315,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,293 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,947,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,757,000 after acquiring an additional 419,559 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 98,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,503,000 after acquiring an additional 234,830 shares during the period. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VIPS opened at $9.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.84.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

