GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HR stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.63. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

