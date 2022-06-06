Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at C$111.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.16 billion and a PE ratio of 26.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$114.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$100.63 and a 1 year high of C$124.25.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$860.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$805.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 5.0300001 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TIH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$125.70.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.50, for a total value of C$1,145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,076,085.50. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.25, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,336,875. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,600.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.