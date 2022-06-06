3,259,033 Shares in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,259,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,686,000. Capital World Investors owned 3.41% of Fate Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 560.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,277,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 558.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 385,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after buying an additional 124,894 shares during the period.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FATE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,105,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $971,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 189,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,348,516.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,624 shares of company stock worth $3,270,224. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fate Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.