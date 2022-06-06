Capital Research Global Investors Sells 273,257 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,222,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 273,257 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 9.04% of Everi worth $175,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Everi by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,423,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,948,000 after purchasing an additional 68,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Everi by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 118,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everi by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,937,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Everi by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,598,000 after acquiring an additional 180,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP bought a new stake in Everi during the third quarter worth $29,752,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everi alerts:

EVRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

EVRI stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.38 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 98.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Everi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.