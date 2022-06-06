Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Position Trimmed by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,023,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Hess were worth $149,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 581,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,052,000 after acquiring an additional 270,119 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Hess by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hess by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess stock opened at $127.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.66. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $129.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,893.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.08, for a total value of $1,247,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,565 shares of company stock worth $15,254,170. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.