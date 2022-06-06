Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,466,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.06% of Independent Bank Group worth $177,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 121,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $72.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.82 and a 1-year high of $80.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average of $73.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $144.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 30.40%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $187,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,617.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. White sold 5,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $376,292.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,663.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.