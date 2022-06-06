R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors reduced its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,948,862 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 2.14% of R1 RCM worth $151,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

