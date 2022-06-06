Capital World Investors Acquires 244,900 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,766,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,900 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 4.90% of Comfort Systems USA worth $174,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 635,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,668 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 626,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,993,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,417,000 after purchasing an additional 375,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 576,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $91.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.91 and a 12-month high of $103.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.17 and its 200 day moving average is $90.69.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $885.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.60 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 9.98%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

