Capital World Investors Acquires 1,224 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $163,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,298.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,168.31 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,300.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,423.52.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total value of $73,248.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

