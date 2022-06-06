Capital World Investors Grows Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.42% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $163,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $51,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,704,510,000 after buying an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,917,000 after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 67.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,046,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 46,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,847,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of MTD opened at $1,298.90 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,168.31 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,300.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,423.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total value of $73,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,864,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,449.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.