Capital Research Global Investors Sells 83,405 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83,405 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.18% of Paylocity worth $153,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,736,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,068,000 after purchasing an additional 296,846 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,389,000 after purchasing an additional 126,312 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 379.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,767,000 after acquiring an additional 103,795 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,205,000 after acquiring an additional 101,796 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PCTY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.18.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

PCTY stock opened at $182.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.15. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.97 and a one year high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

