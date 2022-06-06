Capital Research Global Investors Has $168.44 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,816,075 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $168,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,124,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,188,000 after buying an additional 168,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,533,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,671,000 after buying an additional 55,790 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $276,925,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 41,968.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,865,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,933,000 after buying an additional 2,858,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,229,000 after purchasing an additional 64,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $64.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

