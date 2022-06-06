R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,948,862 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.14% of R1 RCM worth $151,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $21.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

RCM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

About R1 RCM (Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.