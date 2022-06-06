SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Position Decreased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors cut its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,816,075 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.81% of SS&C Technologies worth $168,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $64.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.31 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

