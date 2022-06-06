Capital World Investors Acquires 11,651 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Capital World Investors increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,157,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $169,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

NYSE:D opened at $82.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

