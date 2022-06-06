Capital World Investors Sells 1,077 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Capital World Investors cut its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,023,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.65% of Hess worth $149,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Hess stock opened at $127.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.66. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $129.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.49 and a 200-day moving average of $96.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.08, for a total value of $1,247,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 77,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $7,235,565.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,565 shares of company stock valued at $15,254,170 over the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.