Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,539,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,605,075 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $172,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.52.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.45%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,982.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLPI. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

