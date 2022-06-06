Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 224,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.17% of Target worth $187,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $162,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Target by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after acquiring an additional 617,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Target by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 626,952 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,427,000 after acquiring an additional 290,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $161.04 on Monday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $145.51 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Target from $275.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.72.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.