Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,033 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 291.6% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $90.88 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $83.19 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

