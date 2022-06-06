Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,368 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lumentum by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE opened at $84.00 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.32 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average of $94.21.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LITE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.36.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

