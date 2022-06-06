Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,292,021,000 after buying an additional 183,501 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,486,000 after purchasing an additional 908,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $912,024,000 after acquiring an additional 381,189 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $114.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.33 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.44.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

