Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $563.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $229.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.71 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $582.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $592.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.21.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

