Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 90.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 114,468 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,720,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 42,063 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $904,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chuy's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHUY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $22.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $419.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.82. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.35 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chuy’s’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.