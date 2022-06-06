92,411 Shares in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 92,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $1,965,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $5,846,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

CDEV opened at $8.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 5.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.58.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.