PDT Partners LLC Takes $558,000 Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Overstock.com by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,146,000 after buying an additional 232,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,797,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,112,000 after buying an additional 48,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Overstock.com by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 731,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,996,000 after purchasing an additional 182,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,057,000 after purchasing an additional 58,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OSTK shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $30.85 on Monday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 3.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $350,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $40,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,549.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

