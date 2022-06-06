Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 204,012 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 302.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,012 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 95,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 4,009.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,534,000 after buying an additional 4,728,994 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,503,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,032,000 after buying an additional 157,900 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $36,700,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,546,587 shares of company stock valued at $226,788,025 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $47.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $48.69.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.51.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

