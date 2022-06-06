Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,153 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Rollins by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 883.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROL. StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

