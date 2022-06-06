Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,652 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,484,000 after buying an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,639 shares of company stock worth $10,388,684. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.49 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average of $83.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

