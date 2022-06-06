Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 8,906.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.06.

NYSE:ESS opened at $283.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.33 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

